Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
25-29-33-41-44, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 4
(twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-three, forty-one, forty-four; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $785,000,000
In Other News
1
Emergency crews respond to rollover crash in Moorefield Twp
2
Springfield’s Selma Road fire station shuts down after 63 years
3
Two Springfield New Year’s holiday shootings related, not random...
4
Biden to appear Wednesday with Brown, DeWine and Beshear to highlight...
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases