Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
11 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

25-29-33-41-44, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 4

(twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-three, forty-one, forty-four; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $785,000,000

