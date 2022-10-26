springfield-news-sun logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
34 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

21-30-35-45-66, Mega Ball: 21, Megaplier: 3

(twenty-one, thirty, thirty-five, forty-five, sixty-six; Mega Ball: twenty-one; Megaplier: three)

