Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

news
By The Associated Press
40 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

02-04-15-21-63, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 3

(two, four, fifteen, twenty-one, sixty-three; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: three)

In Other News
1
Springfield Rotary awards 21 special education teachers with grants
2
Crews battle large fire with high flames, heavy smoke in Springfield
3
Former Clark County Auditor’s Office employee indicted for theft in...
4
Despite Super Bowl loss, local Bengals fans ‘can’t wait to see what...
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top