Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
1, 6, 8, 13, 21
(one, six, eight, thirteen, twenty-one)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Clark County OKs rezoning for truck terminal near Navistar in...
2
Republicans Talebi, Harvey vying for Champaign Municipal Court judge...
3
Election 2025: Greenon voters to decide on school facilities levy again
4
Haitian employees still coming to work - while they can
5
Are Haitians fleeing Springfield? What our reporting found