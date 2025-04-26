Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
7, 10, 28, 33, 38
(seven, ten, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-eight)
