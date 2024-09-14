Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
1, 21, 28, 33, 39
(one, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
School report cards: How Clark, Champaign schools performed in 2023-24
2
Parks staff: Snyder Park ‘don’t eat the ducks’ sign was posted by...
3
Springfield mayor seeks ‘help not hate’ as more bomb threats close...
4
Springfield clergy amid Haitian tensions: Bible says to welcome...
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases