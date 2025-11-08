Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 3, 6, 7, 15, 34
news
By The Associated Press
19 hours ago
X

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:

3, 6, 7, 15, 34

(three, six, seven, fifteen, thirty-four)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Government shutdown strains families: How Bethel Twp. pantries are...
2
STEM school starts construction on $18.9M facility on Clark State’s...
3
Warming shelter to open Sunday in Springfield with plummeting temps
4
City awards $50K to Second Harvest Food Bank during increased demand...
5
Scout’s Café to open third location in former Winans in downtown...