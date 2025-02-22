Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
2, 13, 15, 20, 28
(two, thirteen, fifteen, twenty, twenty-eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Clark County prosecutor dismisses charges against 4 Chilean men for...
2
Clark County Pet of the Week
3
Springfield Haitians react to Trump ending protections: ‘Don’t panic'
4
Trump administration throws out protections from deportation for...
5
Tecumseh teachers ask school board to reconsider arming staff members