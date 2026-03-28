Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 4, 5, 17, 20, 24
news
By The Associated Press
17 hours ago
X

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:

4, 5, 17, 20, 24

(four, five, seventeen, twenty, twenty-four)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
The Dome Experience gives community inside look at its programs...
2
Champaign County Board of Elections deputy director faces child porn...
3
Ohio board recommends proposed Sloopy Solar facility in Clark County be...
4
Springfield highlights women-owned businesses for women’s history month
5
Four Republicans running for Clark County commission unexpired term...