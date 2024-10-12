Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
12, 20, 24, 29, 30
(twelve, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Burroughs faces write-in challenger Durham in Champaign County sheriff...
2
City officials cite progress in road paving, acknowledge much work...
3
Ohio election: Two primary care providers run for Champaign County...
4
Best of Springfield: Here are the winners for 2024!
5
Homeless service providers work on plan to address looming Springfield...