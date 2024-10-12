Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 12, 20, 24, 29, 30
By The Associated Press
41 minutes ago
