Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
20, 22, 23, 28, 35
(twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-five)
