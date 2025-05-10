Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
3, 4, 5, 22, 30
(three, four, five, twenty-two, thirty)
