Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
1, 3, 7, 20, 23
(one, three, seven, twenty, twenty-three)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Clark-Shawnee reschedules homecoming activities, Northeastern cancels...
2
Springfield staffing firm responds to allegations of busing, exploiting...
3
Young’s Jersey Dairy cancels fall activities due to weather; store...
4
Drug Court celebrates Springfield woman as first graduate, with a...
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases