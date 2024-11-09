Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
18, 23, 24, 34, 36
(eightteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-six)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Ohio Supreme Court: St. Paris violated meeting law in firing police...
2
Nouvo pwogram pou imigran Hayisyen ankouraje sekurite, entegrasyon...
3
Springfield appoints new city economic development manager
4
‘Food insecurity does not equal poverty,’ Second Harvest Food Bank says...
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases