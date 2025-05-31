Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
1, 16, 19, 21, 24
(one, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Dayton woman indicted for burglary that turned into fatal Springfield...
2
Springfield man indicted for 1 of string of fatal shootings on south...
3
USA Skate Center to close, reopen in August with new owners
4
Springfield Jazz and Blues Festival to feature Grammy winners, local...
5
Springfield to spend millions on updated sewer equipment to prevent...