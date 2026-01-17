Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
4, 19, 22, 27, 37
(four, nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-seven)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
3 injured after tanker truck, vehicle collision in Clark County
2
Springfield to demolish former homeless shelter Executive Inn
3
‘Are you a catalyst for change?’; Springfield community gathers to...
4
Market at Mother’s, flea market among weekend activities in Springfield
5
Clark County OhioMeansJobs to enhance vet services: Here’s how