Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 5, 10, 20, 31, 37
By The Associated Press
31 minutes ago
(five, ten, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-seven)

