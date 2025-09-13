Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
5, 18, 23, 35, 37
(five, eightteen, twenty-three, thirty-five, thirty-seven)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Dayton Children’s, police, fire participate in mock mass casualty...
2
Historic Urbana building officially opens as co-working, loft living...
3
Understanding poverty from those who’ve experienced it
4
40 local high school students have been named National Merit...
5
Columbus man found guilty of fatal 2023 Thanksgiving night shooting