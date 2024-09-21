Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 7, 12, 16, 20, 25
By The Associated Press
57 minutes ago
(seven, twelve, sixteen, twenty, twenty-five)

