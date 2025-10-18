Breaking: Wittenberg University inaugurates Christian Brady as 16th president

Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 2, 5, 10, 20, 38
news
By The Associated Press
16 hours ago
The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:

2, 5, 10, 20, 38

(two, five, ten, twenty, thirty-eight)

