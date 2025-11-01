Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
4, 5, 12, 15, 39
(four, five, twelve, fifteen, thirty-nine)
