Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 14, 15, 18, 25, 36
news
By The Associated Press
19 hours ago
(fourteen, fifteen, eightteen, twenty-five, thirty-six)

