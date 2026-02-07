Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
5, 7, 22, 27, 33
(five, seven, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-three)
