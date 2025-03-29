Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
5, 9, 14, 25, 34
(five, nine, fourteen, twenty-five, thirty-four)
