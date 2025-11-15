Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Pick 5 Midday

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Midday" game were:
2, 3, 5, 7, 8
(two, three, five, seven, eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
2 injured in southeast Springfield shooting Wednesday
2
Rocking Horse launches annual campaign to expand area vision care...
3
Historical marker unveiled in Springfield for sports legend Brooks...
4
‘Shark Tank’ investor Daymond John speaks at Miami Hamilton, calls...
5
Clark County Public Library celebrates the opening of Northridge’s Mary...