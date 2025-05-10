Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were: 0, 2, 3, 4, 7
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:

0, 2, 3, 4, 7

(zero, two, three, four, seven)

