Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
0, 2, 4, 5, 8
(zero, two, four, five, eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
How could the end of Haiti TPS impact Springfield, regional economy?
2
Wittenberg earns Ohio’s first CASCE-accredited bachelor’s program in...
3
‘I got sucked in’: Gov. Walz regrets focus on false claim of...
4
Civil War cemeteries remind us of past division - and importance of...
5
‘Incredible resilience’: Rebuilding continues one year after EF-2...