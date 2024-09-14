Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were: 1, 2, 2, 3, 4
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:

1, 2, 2, 3, 4

(one, two, two, three, four)

