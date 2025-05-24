Breaking: For first time, Kettering Health talks publicly about cyberattack and frustration of patients

Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were: 2, 5, 6, 7, 8
By The Associated Press
21 minutes ago
The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:

2, 5, 6, 7, 8

(two, five, six, seven, eight)

