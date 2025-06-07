Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were: 0, 2, 4, 6, 7
By The Associated Press
55 minutes ago
