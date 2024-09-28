Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were: 1, 5, 5, 7, 8
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:

1, 5, 5, 7, 8

(one, five, five, seven, eight)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Clark-Shawnee reschedules homecoming activities, Northeastern cancels...
2
Springfield staffing firm responds to allegations of busing, exploiting...
3
Young’s Jersey Dairy cancels fall activities due to weather; store...
4
Drug Court celebrates Springfield woman as first graduate, with a...
5
Clark County Municipal Court cases