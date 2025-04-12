Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were: 1, 4, 4, 7, 9
news
By The Associated Press
21 minutes ago
The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:

1, 4, 4, 7, 9

(one, four, four, seven, nine)

