Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
0, 3, 6, 7, 7
(zero, three, six, seven, seven)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
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