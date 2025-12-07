Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
3, 4, 4, 8, 8
(three, four, four, eight, eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Documentary highlights housing, evictions struggles
2
‘A Charlie Brown Christmas Live’ to bring Peanuts characters to life
3
Column: Western Clark County gears up for Christmas
4
Looking for Santa? Jolly Old St. Nicholas will have multiple...
5
Blue Envelope Program to be introduced in Clark County Saturday