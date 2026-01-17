Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were: 0, 1, 3, 8, 8
news
By The Associated Press
20 hours ago
X

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:

0, 1, 3, 8, 8

(zero, one, three, eight, eight)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
3 injured after tanker truck, vehicle collision in Clark County
2
Springfield to demolish former homeless shelter Executive Inn
3
‘Are you a catalyst for change?’; Springfield community gathers to...
4
Market at Mother’s, flea market among weekend activities in Springfield
5
Clark County OhioMeansJobs to enhance vet services: Here’s how