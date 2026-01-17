Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
0, 1, 3, 8, 8
(zero, one, three, eight, eight)
