Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
1, 2, 2, 8, 9
(one, two, two, eight, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
10 Butler County sheriff’s deputies now certified ICE agents
2
Tax revenue flat, Springfield projects slow growth in 2026
3
Crews battle large, suspicious blaze at vacant industrial site
4
New Springfield transportation system delayed; drivers, riders share...
5
Equine program, family ranch plan July Fourth celebration fundraiser