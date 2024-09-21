Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were: 2, 3, 6, 6, 9
By The Associated Press
43 minutes ago
