Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
0, 0, 3, 5, 7
(zero, zero, three, five, seven)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Springfield plans to outsource city income tax collection; workers...
2
Haitian driving: Springfield area gets 10 new simulators for driver...
3
Holiday fun with ‘Who Brought the Humbug?’ at Urbana’s Gloria
4
Graham schools get Ohio Forestry grant, hope to build on wood shop...
5
JD Vance’s mother asks Middletown to recognize son’s victory with Trump