Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:
3, 4, 6, 9
(three, four, six, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Dayton Children’s, police, fire participate in mock mass casualty...
2
Historic Urbana building officially opens as co-working, loft living...
3
Understanding poverty from those who’ve experienced it
4
40 local high school students have been named National Merit...
5
Columbus man found guilty of fatal 2023 Thanksgiving night shooting