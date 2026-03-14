Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were: 3, 5, 8, 9
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By The Associated Press
11 hours ago
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The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:

3, 5, 8, 9

(three, five, eight, nine)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

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