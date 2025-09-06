Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:
0, 5, 7, 8
(zero, five, seven, eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
‘This place needs to be here’; Mercy Health celebrates its new Urbana...
2
Gov. DeWine visits Clark-Shawnee to kick off school year, honor staff
3
Clark State to host student engagement conference
4
Second Harvest Food Bank to highlight senior hunger at annual event
5
Wind, solar farms banned in unincorporated territory in Clark County