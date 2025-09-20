Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were: 0, 1, 4, 8
news
By The Associated Press
17 hours ago
X

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:

0, 1, 4, 8

(zero, one, four, eight)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
One dead in fatal Springfield Twp. crash
2
Clark County Democratic Party chair to resign after November election
3
Area pastors concerned about how some reacted to Kirk’s assassination
4
Growing number of Springfield Haitians in need of food, utilities...
5
2023 Springfield murder conviction overturned on appeal