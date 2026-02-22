Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were: 1, 2, 7, 9
news
By The Associated Press
Feb 21, 2026
X

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:

1, 2, 7, 9

(one, two, seven, nine)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Ex-boyfriend set to go to trial 10 years after Springfield woman’s...
2
Proposed data center could be one of Ohio’s biggest power guzzlers
3
‘Black Lives as Subject Matter III’ exhibition open at Springfield...
4
Springfield assistant mayor launches congressional run with push for...
5
Appeals court now weighing whether to end, extend TPS for Springfield...