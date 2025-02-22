Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:

1, 2, 3, 6

(one, two, three, six)

