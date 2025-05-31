Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were: 4, 4, 8, 9
news
By The Associated Press
28 minutes ago
