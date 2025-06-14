Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:
3, 6, 7, 9
(three, six, seven, nine)
