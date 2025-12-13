Breaking: Snow falling throughout region, up to 6 inches possible; temps drop

Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were: 0, 4, 4, 4
news
By The Associated Press
16 hours ago
X

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:

0, 4, 4, 4

(zero, four, four, four)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Habitat for Humanity welcomes new homeowner just in time for the...
2
Springfield Rotarians bring holiday cheer to hundreds
3
Springfield works toward homeless solutions as shelter closures near
4
Holiday fun with SantaCon at Mother Stewart’s on Saturday
5
Culture Café leaving location, existing café to operate under new name