Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:
2, 5, 7
(two, five, seven)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Clark State named Leader College by Achieving the Dream
2
3 dead in fatal Clark County crash have been identified; lanes reopened
3
Champaign County Board of Elections deputy chair jailed on federal...
4
Springfield’s Cecil & Lime listed for sale, will be closing
5
Voters to vote on Clark-Shawnee school 1% earned income tax levy for...