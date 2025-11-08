Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were: 2, 6, 8
news
By The Associated Press
20 hours ago
