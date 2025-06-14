Winning numbers drawn in Friday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were: 2, 3, 3
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:

2, 3, 3

(two, three, three)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Trump again singles out Springfield, immigrants in social media rant
2
Springfield Haitians feel ‘trapped’ with anticipated removal orders...
3
Area sees 115 seat belt citations, 10 OVI arrests in Click it or Ticket...
4
Cedarville demolishes Williams Hall for new university academic center
5
Yellow Springs nature gem Clifton Gorge opens new exploration center